EMPORIUM PRESENTS & POWER 96.1

POWER 96.1 SUMMER BALL 2022

featuring

KANE BROWN, THE CHAINSMOKERS & more

LIVE IN ALPHARETTA, GA

MONDAY, JUNE 27, 2022

Tickets are on sale now at: Ticketmaster.com

WHAT: The 2022 POWER 96.1 SUMMER BALL

FEATURING: Kane Brown, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Russ, GAYLE

WHEN: Monday, June 27 at 6:30 PM

WHERE: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA

DIRECT SHOW LINK:

Power 96.1 Summer Ball See more

Tickets are available now at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com . All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Ticket prices are subject to applicable fees.

SHOW BLURB: A new summer tradition is here! Power 96.1 Summer Ball heads to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on June 27, featuring The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Russ, GAYLE, Em Biehold, and Kane Brown!