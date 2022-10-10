Ever wondered which city has the best music scene of them all? Researchers at Replay Poker have analysed the music fan bases of 34 US cities to discover which artists have the greatest popularity.

Their research considers the size of each artist’s fan base according to Spotify’s audience insights and estimates how much an artist earns per year from a city based on the average number of times that a fan would stream an artist per month. Their analysis also compared Spotify charts where we looked at the weekly top charts for each city in the world for the past 6 months to see which cities have the most similar music tastes.

Key findings:

The top 20 most streamed artists in Atlanta right now

Our analysis revealed that Atlanta’s most streamed artist right now is Drake with 144,000 fans in Atlanta who generate him an estimated $245,549 a year in equivalent Spotify earnings from streams.

Atlanta native Lil Baby is the city’s second most popular music artist with an impressive 98,300 fans from which he makes an average of $167,621 a year from streams on Spotify.

Bad Bunny is the 3rd most popular musician in Atlanta with 87k fans ($148,352 estimated yearly earnings) and Taylor Swift ranked in 4th place with 85,900 fans ($146,477 estimated annual earnings).

“Or Nah” rapper Ty Dolla $ign ranked as one of Atlanta’s least favourite musician with only 1,580 in Atlanta, only earning her $2,694 a year from streams from his Atlanta fans.

Rank Artist Fans in Atlanta (Total) Fans per 10k people in Atlanta Estimated Yearly Earnings ($) 1 Drake 144,000 3,215 245,549 2 Lil Baby 98,300 2,195 167,621 3 Bad Bunny 87,000 1,943 148,352 4 Taylor Swift 85,900 1,918 146,477 5 The Weeknd 85,200 1,902 145,283 6 Doja Cat 78,900 1,762 134,540 7 Future 76,500 1,708 130,448 8 Juice WRLD 76,300 1,704 130,107 9 XXXTENTACION 70,700 1,579 120,558 10 Kanye West 69,400 1,550 118,341 11 Kendrick Lamar 69,400 1,550 118,341 12 Olivia Rodrigo 68,100 1,521 116,124 13 Billie Eilish 67,500 1,507 115,101 14 Bruno Mars 63,100 1,409 107,598 15 Post Malone 62,700 1,400 106,916 16 Rihanna 60,800 1,358 103,676 17 Ariana Grande 60,500 1,351 103,165 18 Harry Styles 59,500 1,329 101,459 19 Lil Uzi Vert 57,200 1,277 97,537 20 DaBaby 56,100 1,253 95,662

Which cities in the world have the closest music taste to Atlanta’s?

For this analysis, we sourced the data through Spotify charts where we looked at the weekly top charts for each city for the past 6 months and checked which songs appeared in each city. We then compared each city against each other, to see which cities contain songs that also appear in other cities.

Based on this, of the 378 songs which have appeared on Atlanta’s Spotify top charts in the past 6 months, 273 (72%) of them also appeared in Toronto, CA, (more than anywhere in the world) meaning Toronto is Atlanta’s musical twin city.

Osaka, Japan had the least similar music taste to Atlanta in the world with only 0.8% of songs on each city’s local top chats matching.

Rank City # of songs shared % of songs matching 1 Toronto 273 72% 2 Vancouver 263 69% 3 Ottawa 252 67% 3 Calgary 252 67% 5 Montreal 214 57% 6 Sydney 173 46% 7 Cape Town 172 46% 7 Melbourne 172 46% 9 Brisbane 159 42% 10 Auckland 155 41%

