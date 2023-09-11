The redesigned 11th generation of the iconic Accord has shown the carmaker’s dedication to change things up externally and internally for 2023. Presented as the Hybrid in the top-of-the-line Touring trim, Honda aims to please with a sleeker design, favorable fuel economy, comfort, and ongoing mind-easing reliability.

The aerodynamic styling features provide a smooth external flow and sporty feel from the front to rear, plus heated power door mirrors with turn signal indicators, remote engine start, rain-sensing wipers, and a walk-away auto lock for safety reassurance. The 19-inch wheels provide some street cred and complete the edginess numerous Honda enthusiasts have been yearning for.

Photos courtesy of Honda

Under the hood, there are two electric motors working alongside a four-cylinder engine which collectively pump out 204 horsepower reaching 0 to 60 miles per hour in about a satisfactory seven seconds quietly. The Accord comes with four driving modes—Econ, Normal, Sport, and Individual­­—and all trims come with front-wheel drive. All of this performance still comes with a bank account-friendly 44 miles-per-gallon average.

Internally, the standout introduction of Google Assistant, which is exclusive to the top Touring trim, allows you to control a variety of internal functions with a quick “Hey Google” shoutout such as heating the ventilated seats in both the front and rear. Joining the head-up display, the 12.3-inch touchscreen vibrantly displays all the necessary driving applications including the multi-view camera, plus the welcomed physical controls instead of what I considered the cumbersome touchscreen activation of yesteryear get love as well. The cushy cabin with leather appointments is impressively roomy especially in the rear complete with dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, two additional USB ports, a fold-down armrest for the backseat, and a moonroof. Pleasing the ears, the 12-speaker BOSE audio system leaves nothing to be desired sonically.

The plethora of safety features for this model include a Collision Mitigation Braking System, driver and front passenger knee airbags, and a Lane Keeping Assist System for a confident ride anywhere drivers desire to go.

Ultimately, Honda continues to step their game up and will maintain its acceptance of multiple awards from loyalists to auto industry authorities worldwide for 2023 and beyond.

Fuel Economy: 46 City/ 41 Highway/ 44 Combined

Price: $39,850 as reviewed

For more information, visit Automobileshonda.com.