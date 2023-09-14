KIA continues to electrify with their 2023 Kia EV6 GT AWD. From its sleek design to aggressive engine rivaling the performance of virtually every crossover­—both gas and all-electric—in the field, this automobile reflects the new era of cool in a big way.

Reviewed in the attractive Runway Red bold, the exterior expresses confidence and demands attention. Sitting on massive 21-inch alloy wheels with GT brakes and neon calipers, rear privacy glass and a spoiler, it looks custom built for the track. Under the hood packs a 77.4kWh lithium-ion battery paired with dual motors resulting in the muscle to go from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds. The EV6’s e-All Wheel Drive maneuverability further solidifies this carmaker is all about making every time behind the wheel unforgettable.

2023 EV6. Photos courtesy of Kia

The black interior boasts synthetic suede bucket seats in the front that are sporty with neon piping to provide a hugging, race car feel. The ambient lighting sets any mood the driver wishes for, and the cabin is embellished with the ideology that good things come in twos; a dual panoramic moonroof for optimal stargazing and dual panoramic 12.3-inch display with surround view deliver a high-tech cockpit unlike any other in the market. The backseat gets some attention in the pampering department as well, with heating capability and dual-zone climate control. Addressing pleasure for the ears, all passengers will appreciate the 14-speaker premium Meridian sound system backed by a subwoofer for extra boom.

2023 EV6. Photos courtesy of Kia

With all the looks and power comes responsibility, so KIA provides a long list of mind-easing collision-assist features thanks to their Drive Wise Driver-Assist Technology package, remote parking assist, and numerous airbags throughout the cabin protecting everything from ankles to the head. The EV6 GT‘s 79 combined MPGe (Miles Per Gallon Equivalent) is very reasonable considering all its power, with a driving range of 206 miles on a single charge. Continuing the KIA tradition, the 10-year/100,000-mile warranty provides a decade of reassurance.

Ultimately, the KIA EV6 GT is a candidate to win awards in various categories and should be strongly considered for anyone looking for an exhilarating driving experience while responsibly going electric for environmental preservation and riding seamlessly with flow of the auto industry’s future.

Fuel Economy: 85 MPGe city/ 74 highway/ 79 combined

Price: Base price is $61,400

For more information, visit Kia.com.