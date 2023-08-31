Hyundai is renowned for their quality of workmanship, value, styling, and reliability with one of the most generous warranty packages in the industry—the 10-year/100,000-mile warranty is just one of them—the 2023 Hyundai Elantra HEV Limited sedan continues pushing the needle north.

The exterior design of the Elantra is impressive, with a sloping hood and curves in all the right places, plus an attractive LED package in the front and back, a power sunroof, and 17-inch wheels. Under the hood is a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine that provides enough pep to hit the 139-horsepower mark combined.

Inside, the cabin is very spacious, granting comfort for up to five passengers to make long trips ideal especially for family excursions. The Elantra comes in two trims—the Blue and Limited being reviewed here—the driver will certainly appreciate the enhanced high-tech applications the top-of-the-line version comes with such as user-friendly controls and a vibrant 10.25-inch touch-screen system that operates smoothly with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity. Other perks of the Limited include wireless device charging, LED interior ambient lighting to set the mood, temperature-controlled front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a head-nodding eight-speaker BOSE sound system, and the Android-based Hyundai Digital Key to make imperative automobile controls accessible from your smartphone like engine activation, opening the trunk, and locking doors.

Focusing on the various safety features including the lane-assist options, adaptive cruise control, and sign-of-the-times cyclist detection to name a few, Hyundai shows dedication to putting everyone’s worries at ease.

Besides the price point for the Limited starting at under $30K, it’s the mileage that wows perspective buyers. With a combined 50 miles per gallon thanks to its hybrid status, the 2023 Elantra HEV Limited deserves strong consideration.

Fuel Economy: 49 city/52 highway/50 combined.

Price: $29,150

For more information, visit Hyundaiusa.com.