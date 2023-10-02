The all-new 2023 BMW XM is not just a head-turning luxury hybrid SUV, it’s a technological advancement that redefines their driving experience inside and out. BMW enthusiasts will recognize that this is the first XM in the unveiling of the M-only model since the M1 sports car that launched four decades ago, exclaiming that a new day is here for this automaker.

The entire exterior dressed in BMW’s signature Cape York Green Metallic is space-age level, from the sleek front with illuminated “kidney grille” to the three-dimensional taillights, carbon fiber trim, 23-inch alloy wheels, four-tailpipe exhaust system, and iconic M Sport embellishments.

Photos courtesy of BMW

Addressing muscle, BMW takes this SUV to the next level. The XM’s main engine is supported by an electric motor collectively flexing a powerful 4.4 L M twinpower turbo V8 32-valve engine and is accompanied by an electric motor that can collectively flex 644 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, plus variable valve control, an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, and launch control for a rocket-type launch from a standing start. The feel is summarized as a stable, yet very responsive attack on the road tamed by the always welcomed M sport brakes with black calipers for a controlled ride.

When the doors open, luxury does not take the backseat. Eyes are welcomed to the captivating fiber-optic lighting with 100 LEDs illuminating the three-dimensional, prism-textured Alcantara resulting in a cozy, intimate feel. The interior’s cockpit is decorated with a Deep Lagoon/Vantage Coffee Leather pairing, multi-function sport seats with lumbar support, and a massage option to make every excursion a whoosah moment. BMW’s newest iDrive system, the Live Cockpit Pro package, a vibrant 14.9-inch infotainment screen, Apple and Android connectivity, and voice-activated virtual assistant deliver the necessary technology to make the conductor secure with any situation that surfaces. The diamond-quilted backseat aka M Lounge gets a spacious row complete with ambient lighting, custom pillows, and temperature controls to combat inclement weather. All ears get treated to the optional, state-of-the-art Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System serving as a personal concert for any song played ($3,400). Note that there is a Harman Kardon sound system that comes “standard” which provides stellar sound, as well.

While luxury, comfort and entertainment are obvious standouts, the XM shows the environment some love, too. As a plug-in hybrid, it delivers an impressive 46 MPG fuel economy, making it an eco-friendly choice without compromising performance.

In terms of convenience and safety, the XM offers adaptive LED headlights, Active Driving Assistant Professional, rain-sensing windshield wipers, active blindspot detection, lane departure warning, surround view cameras with 3D, and numerous other applications which come standard. Plus, with a fast charger and flexible charging options thanks to a front-fender charging point, you can hit the road swiftly without worrying about running out of power. BMW does a decent job combatting buyer’s remorse as well, with their Ultimate Care 3-year/36,000 miles maintenance program.

Photos courtesy of BMW

Overall, if the price range is up your alley, the 2023 BMW XM’s mission to set new standards in the world of hybrid vehicles is off to a remarkable start.

Fuel Economy: 46 MPGe combined electric + gasoline.

Price: $159,000 MSRP ($168,396 as reviewed with M Driver’s Package, Bowers & Wilkins Sound System, and optional color schemes

For more information, visit Bmwusa.com.