Regardless of the competition, the redesigned 2022 Lexus NX F Sport 350 is one of the best choices out there in the luxury compact SUV segment. Lexus is always looking for ways to improve and with their welcomed enhancements to an already solid NX vehicle and the needle continues to point north.

The most noticeable upgrades include a spacious cabin, a sleek user-friendly infotainment system, smoother ride, and nimble four-wheel drive handling with a nice engine punch thanks to the celebrated F Sport trim.

Photos courtesy of Lexus

The NX 350 does not fall short regarding the latest technologies, either. The Wi-Fi hotspot; Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay; cruise control with lane speed management; and mind-easing applications including pedestrian detection are just a few of the plethora of standard inclusions. Addressing the F Sport designation to especially honor those wanting a more racing feel on the road, it delivers a 2.4-liter turbocharged heart powered by 275 horses under the hood, plus paddle shifters, adaptive variable suspension, a powered steering column, racing pedals, customized seating, plus exterior embellishments to the grille, roof rails and fenders collectively sitting on 20-inch wheels.

The options come highly recommended; our review model boats the Cold Area Package, vibrant 14-inch touchscreen display, expansive panoramic moonroof, triple beam headlamps, panoramic view monitor, intelligent parking assist, a theateresque 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, and a 2,000-pound towing package to list a few pampering features. Considering everything the 2022 edition has to offer, buyers can be assured they are getting the most bang for their buck with the reborn NX 350 F Sport.

Photos courtesy of Lexus

Fuel Economy: 22 city/28 highway/25 combined

Price: Starting at $46,650 which includes numerous generous features coming standard, the F Sport’s review model peaks at $54,250 with all the options.

For more information, visit Lexus.com