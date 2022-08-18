Nationally, Black girls and women were reported missing at a disproportionate rate each year. In 2020, 268,884 girls and women were reported missing in the United States, according to the National Crime Information Center; a third of those reported missing are Black. In the state of Georgia there is currently a total of 250 missing persons along side with Atlanta being one of the biggest hubs of sex trafficking nationwide. The family of Allahnia Lenoir is seeking the public’s help in finding a vibrant 24-year-old woman who went missing in Atlanta, Georgia, more than two weeks ago.

According to reports, Allahnia was last seen, on surveillance video, entering a luxury apartment complex on Peachtree Street in Midtown on July 30, 2022 – Allahnia was never seen coming out. Her family believes she was abducted from this location and is desperate for answers.

Allahnia, affectionately known to her friends and family as “Fruity,” was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue shirt, and cream-colored shoes. She stands 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Photo Courtesy of the family of Allahnia Lenoir

To date, Allahnia’s family and friends have been canvassing in and around the midtown area, circulating flyers to increase awareness of her abduction. They plan to be in the community weekly until she is found. Parents Abraham Lenoir and Jannette Jackson are asking for the public’s continued support and help to find their daughter.

“We see the support from the community and all of our friends and family, and we know that our actions are helping bring Fruity home because updates are starting to come in. Please don’t stop saying my daughter’s name, posting her picture, and don’t stop sharing her story on social media. Please help us find fruity.”, said Jannette Jackson, mother of Allahnia.

The Atlanta Police Department is actively investigating this missing person case but has provided few details. They ask the community to call the 24-tipline if anyone has information regarding her whereabouts. ALLAHNIA LENOIR TIPLINE: Atlanta Police Department Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit (404) 546-4235.

This is still an open and active investigation.