What ever happened to the one that got away? #SomebodyIUsedToKnow arrives February 10.

The Atlanta Voice would like to offer its readers a chance to join Prime Video as they host a Galentines Day screening of Somebody I Used To Know at Regal Atlantic Station on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Starring Jay Ellis and Allison Brie and directed by Dave Franco, Somebody I Used To Know is an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other rediscover who they really are, where they came from, and where they’re going. Think of it as a modern day take on My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Rated: R

Synopsis: On a trip to her hometown, workaholic Ally reminisces with her first love Sean, and starts to question everything about the person she’s become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Sean’s fiancé, Cassidy, who reminds her of the person she used to be.

Complimentary passes to the screening can be procured through the link here: https://amazonscreenings.com

Seating and admittance to the screening is on a first-come first-served basis.