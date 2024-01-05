The Atlanta Voice Newspaper is a reputable news organization dedicated to providing insightful and relevant news coverage to the diverse communities of Atlanta. With a rich history and a commitment to journalistic integrity, The Atlanta Voice is a vital source of information for the local population.

Internship:

We seek a highly motivated and enthusiastic Social Media Intern Reporter to join our team. As a Social Media Intern Reporter, you will have a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in digital journalism, social media management, and brand promotion. You will be an essential part of our team, responsible for expanding our online presence, engaging with our audience, and creating compelling content that aligns with The Atlanta Voice’s values.

As a Social Media Intern Reporter, you will work closely with our Publisher, Editor-in-Chief, Digital Editor, and Audience Engagement team. You will have the opportunity to receive professional development and mentorship, as well as guidance and feedback on your work. You will be responsible for creating, scheduling, and posting content on our social media platforms, monitoring and reporting on social media analytics, and engaging with our audience by responding to comments and messages.

There will be opportunities for pitching and writing stories, conducting interviews, and contributing to our digital publication. You will have the chance to cover various topics.

To succeed in this role, you should have excellent written and verbal communication skills, a strong understanding of social media platforms, and a keen interest in digital journalism. You should be a team player, able to work collaboratively with others, multitask, and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Content Creation: Generate engaging and informative content for various social media platforms, including but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Social Media Management: Monitor and manage The Atlanta Voice’s social media accounts, responding to comments, messages, and interactions in a timely and professional manner.

Brand Awareness: Develop and implement strategies to increase brand awareness and audience engagement through social media channels.

Digital Journalism: Contribute to the creation of digital news content, including short articles, interviews, and multimedia features, with a focus on social media-friendly formats.

Analytics and Reporting: Track and analyze social media metrics to assess the effectiveness of campaigns, identify trends, and provide regular reports to the editorial team.

Collaboration: Work closely with the editorial team to align social media efforts with content strategy and news coverage.

Qualifications:

Enrollment in a relevant degree program (Journalism, Communications, Marketing, or related field). Strong written and verbal communication skills. Familiarity with major social media platforms and their best practices. Basic understanding of journalism principles and news reporting. Creativity and the ability to think strategically about social media content. Detail-oriented with excellent organizational skills. Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and relevant social media content examples or digital journalism work to csuggs@theatlantavoice.com. Please include “Social Media Intern Application” in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until February 15th, 2024.

Note:

This internship opportunity is available to candidates from a diverse range of backgrounds. It is an unpaid position that requires the selected candidate to attend a mandatory weekly Monday editorial meeting with the Publisher and/or Editor, although remote work is an option. The Atlanta Voice Newspaper is an equal-opportunity employer, and we encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds.

Please note that while this position is unpaid, it offers the opportunity to gain valuable experience in a professional setting. As such, we seek candidates committed to excellence, possess strong communication skills, and demonstrate a passion for the field.

If you apply for this internship, please ensure your application materials are complete and submitted by the deadline. We appreciate your interest in The Atlanta Voice Newspaper and look forward to reviewing your application.