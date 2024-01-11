Jalen Johnson had 25 points and 16 rebounds in a huge performance against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Coupled with a key three pointer down the stretch in overtime, the Atlanta Hawks snapped a two-game losing streak, winning 139-132 at State Farm Arena. It was the first win the Hawks had in three tries against the Sixers.

Joel Embiid was held out due to injury. Also, former Tennessee State swingman Robert Covington was held out due to swelling in his ankle.

The Hawks won the first game of a five-game homestand. They’ll return to the court Friday night against the Indiana Pacers.