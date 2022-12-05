Six Flags Over Georgia will host its Holiday Giveback Day on Dec. 10 in partnership with Coca-Cola.

Guests can bring a nonperishable canned food item to the park this Saturday in exchange for a free Root Deer Fizz, the park’s limited edition holiday treat consisting of Barq’s Root Beer, cookie butter syrup, whipped cream and topped with a candy cane and cherry. The treat will also be served in a souvenir cup.

Six Flags will donate the collected goods to Sweetwater Mission, an Austell-based nonprofit that tackles hunger, homelessness and poverty in the Cobb County area.

Various Six Flags parks across the country are decorated for the holiday season as the park hosts its annual ‘Holiday in the Park’ campaign. The six-week event features light displays, live shows and winter-themed food and beverages. Guests can also meet and take photos with Santa or their favorite Looney Tunes characters at various stations throughout the park.

The park will assume normal operation hours on Saturday for Holiday Giveback Day, opening at 2 p.m. and closing at 9 p.m.

Holiday in the Park wraps up at Six Flags on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day. For a detailed calendar of the park’s openings and closings throughout December, check out Six Flags Over Georgia’s website.