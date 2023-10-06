Signia by Hilton Atlanta will host a series of career fairs over the next two months as hotel management prepares to open its doors to the public early next year.

According to a company press release, the hotel is aiming to fill approximately 700 full- and part-time positions spanning across more than six departments, including security, housekeeping and food and beverage.

“As part of a leading global hospitality company, we welcome the opportunity to support individuals with an interest in continuing or starting their career in the industry,” said the Signia hotel’s director of human resources, Rachael Pollard, in the release.

Additionally, Signia by Hilton is partnering with Atlanta colleges and universities to staff open positions, including Morris Brown College and Atlanta Technical College. The hotel will also work with local nonprofits, extending job opportunities to increase accessibility to careers within the hospitality industry.

Signia’s general manager, Teri Agosta, said that the hotel’s opening will benefit Atlanta’s local economy by employing workers based around the metro area while offering new accommodation options to visitors in the city’s Centennial Park District.

“It’s a beautiful campus here. But there’s a need for more restaurants; there’s a need for more hotel rooms; and there’s a need for more vibrancy,” Agosta said. “I wanted to be able to bring that to this area.”

She also said that the hospitality industry’s lack of a formal education requirement makes the field easy for new talent to break into.

“We’re one industry that does not discriminate because of education,” Agosta said. “We look for people with an attitude, and we look for people who want to grow within the industry. So, we literally are changing people’s lives.”

Signia by Hilton Atlanta will hold five career fairs inside Building C of the Georgia World Congress Center on the following dates and times:

Monday, Oct. 9, noon – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Prospective applicants can learn more about available positions on the hotel’s website.