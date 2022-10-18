On Tuesday, voters gathered on the second day of early voting for the Georgia midterm elections at the Cobb County Elections & Voter Registration office.

At the time of reporting, early morning, the voting location was not busy, but throughout the morning, voters were coming and going to vote, according to The Atlanta Voice reporting.

Voters will choose a new state legislature and all the state’s top executives this election. Georgia’s 14 U.S. congressional seats and one of two U.S. Senate seats are also up for election.

Early voting continues through Nov. 4. The 2022 Georgia midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Absentee ballots can be sent up until Nov. 8. The first day of early voting saw more than 100,000 Georgians cast votes, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office.

The Cobb Elections & Registration office at 994 Roswell Street in Marietta is open for early voting in Cobb County.

Cobb Elections & Registration office is located at 995 Roswell Street in Marietta.

For more information, visit cobbelections.org or call 770-528-2581.