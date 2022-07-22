ATLANTA – The Auburn Tigers defense has talked about improving this year. Last season, the Tigers finished 61st in total defense behind Ohio State.

With the loss of Smoke Monday to the New Orleans Saints, defensive end Derick Hall, who led the team in sacks, will be back this season and is confident in the expectations for the defense. One reason being was their play against Alabama last season. Although they lost the game 24-22 in overtime, Hall felt his defense played its best game during the Iron Bowl.

“We may have lost the game but once we played that type of caliber defense, that was the standard,” Hall said. “We are going to sustain and build off of that game.We’re going to keep rising and I believe the Auburn defense is back.”

Hall played great in that game finishing with three sacks plus three and a half tackles for losses.

In that game, the Tigers held the Tide to 71 yards rushing on 37 carries. While Bryce Young came up big late, throwing for 317 yards and two touchdowns (one in the fourth to force overtime), he finished 25-51 while throwing an interception.

“That’s the kind of defense that we’re capable of playing. It’s the defense that everyone knows.”