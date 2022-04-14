The Sadie Mays Health and Rehabilitation Center of Atlanta recently celebrated 75 years of providing nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, respite care and hospice care. The milestone anniversary was celebrated by the Atlanta City Council and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, both of whom recognized the event with anniversary proclamations.

The rehabilitation center, formerly known as Happy Haven, admitted its first patient on March 24, 1947. The center was founded by Sadie Gray Mays, who served as a social worker and community worker; she was also the wife of revered educator Dr. Benjamin E. Mays. The Sadie Mays Health and Rehabilitation Center is of particular importance to many Atlantans because it was one of the first nursing homes to admit patients regardless of race. The center was influential in championing equity in health care since its inception in the 1940s.

Today, the center provides healthcare for more than 300 people annually, and has won numerous awards for its treatment of the ill and elderly.

Board and staff members from Sadie G. Mays Health & Rehabilitation Center accept a proclamation from City Councilman Byron Amos. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fulton County)

The Atlanta City Council recognized the historic contributions of the facility with a proclamation on March 21. The presentation was officiated by Councilman Byron Amos (District 3), whose own father had been a resident at Sadie G. Mays. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners also recognized the 75th anniversary with a proclamation on March 16, presented by Vice Chair Natalie Hall (District 4).

To commemorate 75 years of service to the city of Atlanta, the facility conducted a virtual open house on March 24. Georgia senator Reverend Raphael Warnock was among the distinguished visitors who participated in the special event.

“For 75 years, the Sadie G. Mays Health and Rehabilitation Center has been a cherished home in our community that keeps our loved ones healthy,” Warnock said. “As a rehab center, Sadie Mays empowers folks to get up on their feet, and as a hospice care facility, it has served families and loved ones saying ‘goodbye’ with care and compassion.”

Board Chair Samuel W. Bacote, III recognized the participants of the 75th anniversary, and highlighted those elements that would be crucial to future success of the rehabilitation center.

“[We thank you] as we celebrate the life and legacy of our namesake Sadie G. Mays, and, more importantly, 75 years of providing service to the community,” Bacote said. “Three things we need — time, talent and treasure. If you can share those with us, we will certainly be indebted to you!”

The 75th anniversary virtual open house is available for viewing on https://www.facebook.com/SadieGMays or www.sgmays.org. Sadie G. Mays will continue its celebration with activities throughout 2022.