The Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 and remained one game behind the New York Mets in the race for the National League East. All four runs were accounted for by right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr, who went 2-for-4 on the night. Acuña also hit his 13th home run of the season in the third inning.

Reliever Dylan Lee picked up the win, his fourth of the season. Meanwhile, Philadelphia starting pitcher Aaron Nola took the loss, his 12th of the year. Braves closer Kenley Jansen earned his 34th save of the season.

Notably, second baseman Ozzie Albies fractured his hand in the fourth inning of the game while sliding into second base. Rookie Vaughn Grissom replaced Albies and it was later announced he would miss the remainder of the season.

“After everything he went through to get back here and then have that happen, gosh it’s horrible for him,” Snitker said after the game. “He was just having so much fun and being Ozzie and now he’s playing ball, which is what he loved to do.”

Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi pitched 4 ⅔ innings and gave up two hits, one run and struck out five Phillies.

“I feel really bad for Ozzie, you know, he’s worked really hard to get back,” Odorizzi said. “And he’s been around for two games. And just the excitement and the smile that he brings to the game is such a great team lifter and you know, he’s a very big presence in our locker room, so I feel terrible for him. Obviously, there’s nothing he can do about that. He made the aggressive play and took the base that we were supposed to do, which is unfortunate for the timing. So my heart goes out … it’s a tough loss, but we know it’s very painful.”

Spencer Strider will pitch for the Braves in the series finale Sunday afternoon.