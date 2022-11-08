Political organization Rideshare2Vote will transport voters in select Georgia counties to polling locations on Election Day from 7 a.m. until closing.

All rides are free and round-trip.

The organization previously ushered voters to polls in Georgia during the state’s three-week early voting period and is returning to action on Nov. 8 to give more registered voters a chance to cast their ballot before polls close statewide at 7 p.m.

Rideshare2Vote is prioritizing elderly and disabled voters who are unable to transport themselves to polling locations in their areas. Rideshare2Vote is also focusing on transporting voters who cast ballots infrequently or who will be voting for the first time this election season.

Voters with physical or mental disabilities can request special accommodations for their rideshare appointments, as Rideshare2Vote’s drivers are trained to assist passengers with a variety of needs.

The organization will operate in a dozen counties across the state, including Clarke, Macon-Bibb, Chatham, Richmond, Spalding, Muscogee and Lowndes counties. Rideshare2Vote will also operate in select counties making up the metro Atlanta area, particularly Dekalb, Fulton, Clayton, Coweta and Gwinnett counties.

Political nonprofit New Georgia Project is also offering rideshare services to the polls, albeit in eight Georgia counties, including Macon-Bibb, Chatham, Richmond and the counties composing the metro Atlanta area.

Voters can schedule a ride by filling out Rideshare2Vote’s online form, downloading and using the organization’s mobile app or calling (888) 977-2250.

To schedule a ride with New Georgia Project, fill out the form on the nonprofit’s website or call the organization’s hotline at (800) 874-1541.