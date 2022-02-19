LOS ANGELES — Former University of Georgia defensive lineman Richard Seymour was elected for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the annual NFL Honors ceremony. Seymour won three Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2020. He is the 10th Patriots player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Seymour’s close friend and former Patriots teammate Ty Law delivered the news to him about his selection. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Law, two camera crews and new Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter approached Seymour’s home to share the news. Law noticed a Georgia Bulldogs flag along the driveway. He pulled it out and mockingly stomped on it.

“My man is now going to Canton. He doesn’t need this,” Law said.

Law knocked on the door and Seymour was shocked to see him when he answered the door. Seymour was confused on why Law was at his home.

After a long pause, Seymour asked, “What? … What? … Why are you wearing a gold jacket? What are you doing here?”

Law would reply, “You are now with us. Welcome to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Seymour’s eyes widened with misty tears, and the two men embraced.

“I am humbled and blessed to have had great support from my family and would not be here without great teammates. I want them to know how much I owe to them,” Seymour said.

Seymour was drafted sixth in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Patriots. He was named to five Pro Bowls and earned three straight first team All-Pro honors.

Seymoure registered a career-high 8 sacks in 2008, had 57.5 career sacks, and recorded 3 or more sacks in every season but one. More importantly, in games in which he recorded a sack, Seymour’s teams had a record of 46-8 (.852).

“I am thrilled that Richard Seymour will forever be recognized as one of the greatest players in the 102-year history of the NFL,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “He laid the foundation for a defense that helped propel the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships in his first four seasons in the NFL. Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him.

“Yet as great as he was as a player, he is a hall of fame-caliber person, as well. Of all the memorable moments I shared with Richard, my favorite was the week I spent with him in Israel. There, I saw how devoted he is, both to his faith and to his family. I couldn’t be happier for Richard and the Seymour family, and I am looking forward to celebrating with them as Richard takes his rightful place in Canton.”

The full class of 2022 includes:

Offensive Tackle Tony Boselli

Wide receiver Cliff Branch

Safety LeRoy Butler

Referee Art McNally

Linebacker Sam Mills

Defensive Lineman Richard Seymour

Coach Dick Vermeil

Defensive Lineman Bryant Young

Boselli, Branch, Butler, McNally, Mills, Seymour, Vermeil and Young will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.