A poster of the Renaissance Film artwork given to movie goers. Photo by by Isaiah Singleton/The Atlanta Voice



A “Renaissance” as Queen Beyoncé said herself, is a rebirth and a new beginning.

Beyoncé has always been known for showcasing her artistry different from her peers between surprise drops, phenomenal tours, and highlighting Black culture.

This time around she dedicated her latest album, Renaissance, to her late Uncle Johnny who she refers to as her godmother and the first person to expose her to a lot of the music and culture that served as inspiration for the album.

The world tour/film has been four years in the making, according to Beyoncé. The Renaissance film gave viewers an in-depth look into the world of Beyoncé’s creation: The Renaissance World Tour. She wanted to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking, a place to scream, release, and feel free.

Written and directed by the superstar, the film stands as a testament to the recent achievements of Beyoncé. Existing as part concert film and part tour documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé focuses on the last year of her life, as she relishes the freedom being a 42-year-old woman brings.

As an audience member, we see clips from across the US and Europe and it focuses specifically on her hometown show in Houston, tracing the journey from backyard performances to stadiums.

The Atlanta Voice staff reporter Isaiah Singleton went to see the film at a theater in Clayton County Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Photo by Isaiah Singleton/The Atlanta Voice

We also see the reason she felt the need to highlight queer ballroom culture on the album. After watching the film (because I was unable to attend the tour), I found a new love and respect for Beyoncé. The woman is an innovative genius, and you get to see how her mind works and how much input she has in producing this show and tour.

The work that goes into the entire production, the care she gives to her craft and performances, and her work ethic are all showcased in the film.

She is truly one of the best performers of our generation. I attended the 10:30 p.m. late show at AMC 24 Theatre Saturday night and even though the theatre wasn’t packed, it was still a good time. Watchers were dancing in their seats, cheering on Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy, and singing all the songs.

She even dropped a new song called “My House” for the film and it’s a banger. Also, I must say Beyoncé’s vocals are outstanding and ethereal. I love the film because it shows the audience how much hard work and balance it takes to do something to this magnitude.

Since I went to the late show, there weren’t many people dressed up in their best shiny silver attire, however one lady in particular, dressed in all black with sliver boots in honor of the Queen Bee herself.

Beyonce fan Gabrielle Thompson (above) stuns in her best silver look for the film Saturday night. Photo by Isaiah Singleton/The Atlanta Voice

Gabrielle Thompson said she has been looking forward to the film since it was announced.

“It’s Beyoncé. I have been a fan since Destiny’s Child and still rocking with her to this day. Renaissance has been such an iconic moment and it’s brought so many of us together after everything that has happened in the world the last few years. I’m so excited to see this film because I did go to the concert, but to see her on the big screen, it was an absolute must,” she said.

Another Beyoncé fan, James Stanley said he didn’t go to the tour, but wanted to still feel what it was like.

“I wasn’t able to attend the tour, but after watching the film, I truly wish I had,” he said. “The film is almost three hours,, but you are fully engulfed into this world that she created. I truly appreciate and respect the fact she gave the Queer Ballroom culture a moment and highlight. It’s refreshing to see someone like Beyoncé really understand and stand up for people like us. People can truly just be themselves.”

All in all, Beyoncé has done it again and as she says in the film, she has nothing left to prove.

She brought people together, made them feel safe, accepted, and most importantly, loved. I encourage everyone to go see this film while it lasts, especially if they haven’t been to the tour.

Renaissance, the album, is out on all streaming platforms and the film is in theaters now.