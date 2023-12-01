The Clark Atlanta men’s basketball program refuses to lose. They traveled to Clayton State University and kept the undefeated season alive following an 87-78 victory in Morrow Wednesday night.

The Panthers moved their record to 6-0 and prepare to travel to Alabama to play Spring Hill College on Saturday, December 6 (2 p.m. tipoff).

Wednesday’s game was a hard-fought battle, especially in the first half as CAU only led by 5 points at halftime. There were 6 ties and 4 lead changes until Clark Atlanta secured their lead. Late in the first half with the game tied at 31, Panthers guard Chris Martin drove to the basket to give his team the lead. After a missed Lakers three-pointer, Panthers Jalen NeSmith showed off his range and drained a three of his own. NeSmith and Martin would go on to add three more points on trips to the foul line.

CAU scored 22 points in the paint and carrying their inside-scoring into the second dropping 20 points.

“We were looking to execute and get the ball into the post and take advantage because we knew that was one of their weaker points defensively. Our [big men] did what they had to do, and our guards got into the paint and made it tough for them.” CAU Panthers head coach Alfred Jordan expressed.

Panthers Martin (31 points), Andrew Stewart (11 points) and forward Shemani Fuller (16 points) lead the charge combining for 58 points.

After a trip to the line for Clayton State, NeSmith (6 points, tied for team-high with 4 assists) displayed his defense and playmaking as the Panthers added four more points on their next two drives. NeSmith dished the ball to Demetrius Headspeth in the paint for two. Immediately after, NeSmith collected a steal and picked up another assist hitting Fuller on the fastbreak. Fuller capped off the run with the same way he started it, a basket in the paint.

Things got chippy between both teams towards the end of the fourth with The Panthers and the Lakers each picking up technical fouls. Benches cleared with 1.8 seconds left in the game and after nearly a 10-minute delay.