Once one of the city’s hippest and busiest locales, long neglected Five Points, will take a star turn next Saturday, December 10, when Red Bull Mind the Gap returns its annual skateboarding competition to Atlanta.

The city’s skateboarding scene may spend more time east of downtown in Little Five Points but big brother Five Points will be the host site this year.

A skateboarder performs during the Red Bull Mind the Gap event which took place downtown on Broad Street. Photo courtesy of Red Bull

The competition is open to all levels of competitors -from professionals to amateurs- and will be free of charge. Pros like Atlanta native Tyreek Morrison, and previous Mind the Gap winners Terrell Newell and Rahim Robinson, Orlando and Tampa champions respectively, ware also scheduled to be competing in the flat-gap competition.

Morrison recently competed in the Red Bull Terminal Takeover and will be looking to earn bragging rights and cash prices that will be as high as $2,000 (first place), $1,000 (second place) and $500 for the third place overall finisher.

The prizes don’t stop there though. As in every skateboarding competition there is a cash prize for the best tricks. Judges will split a $1,000 purse between performers with the best tricks, according to release from Red Bull.

Registration begins at 4 p.m. with a maximum 80 skaters being slpit into groups of four for the quartet of jams (competitions). jam 1 is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with the three following jams beginning in half-hour intervals. The award ceremony will start at 8 p.m.