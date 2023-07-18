Rack Room Shoes opened its first Alpharetta storefront last week, adding to the more than a dozen locations based in and around Atlanta’s city limits.

The new store is situated inside Mansell Crossing, joining T.J. Maxx, Burlington and Macy’s Furniture Gallery, which help anchor the development on North Point Parkway.

“We are eager to meet new and existing customers to show them our unparalleled shopping experience and selection of footwear for men, women, and children,” said senior regional manager of the company, T. Clark, about the opening.

“We’ve enjoyed serving the communities throughout Georgia for many years and this beautiful new store is a great addition to the market.”

Rack Room Shoes, known for its year-round discounted prices on name brand footwear, manages more than 500 stores across the country, approximately 45 of which are based in Georgia. The brand also operates in tandem with Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse, which has locations in Canton and Lawrenceville.

The Alpharetta location opens from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.