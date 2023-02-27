Sunday evening, the Atlanta Hawks announced Quin Snyder accepted the offer to become their next head coach on a reported five-year contract. Previously, Snyder served as head coach of the Utah Jazz from the 2014-15 to 2021-22 seasons, accumulating a 372-264 record (.585) and leading the Jazz to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons before he stepped aside.

Moreover, Snyder will coach the Hawks Tuesday night as they take on the Washington Wizards.

Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields has said this team must make the playoffs and contend in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Wednesday morning after firing Nate McMillan, Fields was sure to make known that he, Snyder, assistant GM Kyle Korver, and ownership are singing from the same proverbial hymnbook.

“From our first conversation, it was clear that Quin had all the characteristics we were looking for in our next head coach. He has both an incredible basketball and emotional IQ, and we share the same core values and basketball philosophies of having honest communication and collaboration with players, tremendous attention to detail and placing a great emphasis on player development,” Fields said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome him, his wife Amy and their family back to Atlanta.”

Over Snyder’s last six seasons with Utah, the Jazz compiled a 294-178 record, the third-highest winning percentage (.623) in the NBA and best in the Western Conference over that span. Moreover, his Jazz teams allowed 102 points per game, their opponents shot 35% from three-point range and were fifth in rebounding.

“I am thrilled to go back to Atlanta as the next head coach of the Hawks. Landry has a tremendous reputation as an incredibly bright, high character, high quality individual and it was quickly evident that we share a passion and commitment to building a winning team with a strong foundation and high standards,” Snyder said in a statement. I am excited to collaborate with Landry to create a successful program that devoted Hawks fans are proud of and cheer for and am grateful to Tony, Jami and the Ressler family for this opportunity. My family and I are looking forward to immersing ourselves in the community and calling Atlanta home.”

The pressure is on from the start. According to reports, Snyder will work with Fields, Korver and even owner Tony Ressler, on the construction of the squad as well as be the final piece of a reshuffled office of basketball operations as Travis Schlenk accepted a senior advisor role with the team on December 21, 2022.