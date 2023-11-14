Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks hosted entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas and win $10,000 at State Farm Arena.

The ‘Pull Up & Pitch’ program was presented by The Black Girl Ventures Foundation (BGV) and the NBA Foundation and is open to all US-based registered Black & Brown Founders, small business owners and entrepreneurs. The mission of Black Girl Ventures Foundation is to provide Black/Brown woman-identifying founders with access to community, capital, and capacity building in order to meet business milestones that lead to economic advancement through entrepreneurship.

More than 100 entrepreneurs were given the chance to pitch their business in a fast-paced, question-and-answer competition. Each participant had 60 seconds to deliver an elevator pitch to access grants that will help grow their businesses on the spot.

Those that advanced to the final round had three minutes to pitch their business plans.

Check out the photo gallery and the winners below!

