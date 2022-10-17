ATLANTA — The Partnership for Southern Equity (PSE) is pleased to announce the addition of several key leaders to its Just Energy Portfolio. Together, they oversee and manage a team that will increase the operational focus and deployment towards advancing energy equity in Metropolitan Atlanta and the American South.

Just Energy is PSE’s framework for mobilizing advocacy around energy equity issues. Using the lens of an Equity Ecosystem to grow the momentum for change, Just Energy represents frontline communities, subject-matter experts, houses of worship, youth movements, and academia organizing together to engage marginalized communities and communities of color about the sourcing and commodification of power generation in Georgia. Just Energy advances energy equity by pursuing progressive public policy, coalition building (through the Just Energy Circle), organizers who build grassroots strength for energy equity in local communities, leadership development (through the Just Energy Academy), and long-term community engagement.

Key Leadership Additions

Shari Parrish, Just Energy Director

A visionary strategist and strong undaunted advocate for sustainability, with a talent for stakeholder engagement, Shari Parrish brings more than 25 years in the energy industry and higher education, and is laser focused on an equitable and just clean energy transition. Shari has led efforts in energy conservation, implementing emerging energy technologies, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and building capacity for small, underserved and historically marginalized businesses. As an Associate Vice President for the University of North Carolina System, which includes five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), she implemented measures, practices and policies creating a monumental paradigm shift resulting in impressive energy and cost savings not only for the UNC system but the state of North Carolina. Shari also led the successful implementation of a grant funded workforce development and job creation initiative that proved critical to the resulting, substantial systemwide benefits and meeting state legislated mandates. The unique ability to find solutions with a different approach led Shari to co-found the United Minority Contractors of North Carolina and the development of the UNC Historically Underutilized Business Academy in conjunction with the Carolinas Associated General Contractors. Shari holds a bachelor’s degree in Energy Technology from The Pennsylvania State University. She also holds a Senior Sustainability Professional certification from Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Karan Pol, Manager, Just Energy

With a background in climate policy, energy economics, and human rights, Karan Pol joins PSE as the Just Energy Policy Manager. In this role, he will oversee federal, state, and local legislation as it pertains to energy and climate change.. Karan is committed to ensuring that the global energy transition is one that centers the people first. Prior to joining PSE, Karan worked for a start-up in Washington, D.C. providing geopolitical risk, economic, and financial analysis to bring small, modular, nuclear power to market as a solution for energy poverty and carbon neutrality. Karan holds a bachelor’s degree in economics, and a master’s degree in International Policy, both from the University of Georgia.

Domonique Mack, Senior Manager – Coastal Georgia

A native of Brunswick, Georgia, Dominique Mack joins PSE as Senior Manager for Coastal Georgia. She will lead our effort in building PSE’s capacity and network on the Georgia coast and in south Georgia. Known for her unorthodox approaches, Dominique’s highest values are family, community, and Black women. She has dedicated her life to supporting marginalized communities, especially those experiencing domestic violence, poverty, crisis, and houselessness. That support has often looked like advocating for community-centered solution making, resource development, increasing access through active engagement, assisting Black and women-owned businesses, policy interrogation and change, training and recruiting leaders, developing programs, and obtaining millions in grant dollars to be invested back into the coastal area of Georgia. Dominique is the visionary and founder of Soul Work Rx, a wellness community that believes in self-mastery restoration for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). She works faithfully empowering others through her writings, training, group facilitation, community development strategies and podcast. Her work is informative, and interactive, and calls for action for change. Dominique has been featured locally and nationally from The Huffington Post, XONecole, Elite Daily, Blavity, For Harriet and many others. Dominique holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Social Work from Florida State University, and an extensive background in human services including nonprofit and government management.

Solomon McBride, Manager, Just Energy

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, specifically the West End, Solomon McBride has a long history of advocacy and organizing, bringing an interdisciplinary perspective on the systems change required to develop equitable, healthy, and sustainable communities. As Just Energy Program Manager, Solomon will oversee various projects and initiatives to include our Just Energy Academy and Just Energy Circle. Before joining PSE, Solomon served in leadership roles at the Georgia Institute of Technology, The Clubhouse Network, and Massachusetts General Hospital. Additionally, Solomon has continued to root himself in political advocacy work, particularly in regard to racial equity, education, and climate policy and energy. Solomon holds double bachelor’s degrees in African and African-American Studies and Health Science/Policy, both from Brandeis University.

###

About The Partnership for Southern Equity: Based in Atlanta, PSE is a nonprofit organization that advances policies and institutional actions that promote racial equity and shared prosperity for all in the growth of metropolitan Atlanta and the American South. Through forums, research, and organizing efforts, PSE brings together the regional community to lift up and encourage just, sustainable, and civic practices for balanced growth and opportunity. www.psequity.org