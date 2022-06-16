The Georgia Strategic Alliance for New Directions and Unified Policies (Georgia STAND-UP) provides research, strategy, technical support, and resource development for grassroots community organizing and non-partisan voter education. Founded in 2005 as a labor/community partnership, STAND-UP has emerged as a champion of community empowerment and progressive advocacy across the South. A tax-exempt, 501(C)3 non-profit, STAND-UP has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency.

In this interview with Georgia STAND-UP CEO Deborah Scott, she discusses the ways Georgians can advocate for the policies they want and how they can stand up for their rights as they speak their minds on the issues.