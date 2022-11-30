President Obama is scheduled to return to Atlanta on Thursday to host a rally in support of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) as he fights to maintain his seat in the U.S. Senate.

Pullman Yards in East Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood will host the event. Doors are scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m.

Former United States President Barack Obama made his first appearance of the midterm election season in College Park, Friday, October 28, 2022. Photo by Julia Beverly/The Atlanta Voice

This marks the former president’s second trip to the metro Atlanta in a matter of weeks, first appearing in the College Park (above) this past October to campaign for both Warnock and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Spectators turned out in droves to see Obama during his first campaign trip on Oct. 28, some even crossing state lines for the opportunity to see Warnock, Obama and Abrams share a political stage.

Warnock’s political challenger, Herschel Walker, has increased his campaign presence in the weeks following the November general election. Prominent voices in the Republican party have joined the former football star on his campaign trail, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Georgia governor Brian Kemp, who was reelected to his position earlier this month.

The senatorial incumbent has also traveled across the state over the past few weeks, interacting with constituents in order to encourage voter participation in the runoff.

As of Nov. 27, over 160,000 Georgians have cast ballots for the election, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. More than half of these votes come from three counties in the state: Fulton, Dekalb and Gwinnett.

Early voting officially began on Nov. 28, with select counties opening polling locations to the public the weekend before. The early voting period wraps up on Friday, December 2. Voters can also opt to cast a ballot on Election Day, which falls on the following Tuesday, December 6, or submit an absentee ballot via drop box in their respective counties.