Jamestown announced in a press release that popular shopping and residential destination Ponce City Market would commence vertical construction on 619 Ponce early this month. A four-story office building, 619 Ponce will be located west of the main shopping complex on the corner of Glen Iris Drive and Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The building is one of three new structures making up Phase 2 of Ponce City Market’s expansion in Old Fourth Ward, joining two 21-story residential towers filling the remainder of the block of retail developments.

619 Ponce will feature approximately 110,000 square feet of usable space, about a fourth of which will be reserved for additional retail space on the building’s ground floor.

The building will be constructed using Georgia-grown mass timber, a sustainable resource to be used for the structure’s floors, columns and beams. Jamestown’s president Michael Phillips said that he hopes Jamestown and Ponce City Market’s use of locally-sourced timber will spark greater use of the resource in construction and architecture across the state and region.

“Mass timber is the future of sustainable development, and the future of mass timber is locally sourced,” Phillips said in the press release. “619 Ponce will help redefine sustainable mass timber construction in the Southeast, providing developers and architects with a clear path forward for using local timber.”

619 Ponce will also feature an on-site daycare facility and medical resources for employees. The building is located in close proximity to the BeltLine and offers complimentary access to Ponce City Market’s multipurpose rooftop space.

According to VTS Marketplace, the second and fourth floors of 619 Ponce remain available for direct leasing. The building is projected to be completed in 2024.