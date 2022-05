Hosted by Democratic Party of Georgia Chair, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, about 800 Democrats throughout the state of Georgia dined and took pictures in Downtown Atlanta. Senators Amy Klobuchar, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock attended and delivered speeches. Additionally, Georgia House Minority leader, Dr. James Beverly, Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, U.S. Army veteran and candidate in Georgia’s 14th District, Marcus Flowers, and most of the Georgia State Democratic delegation were in attendance.

Photos are provided by Itoro N. Umontuen of The Atlanta Voice