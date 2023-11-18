Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz dominated qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but Sainz suffers a 10-place penalty because he’s using a backup car after he ran over a drainage cover Thursday. Leclerc takes pole and Sainz eventually would start from twelfth position.

Reigning, defending world champion Max Verstappen will start the race from the third spot. Rounding out the top five is George Russell and Pierre Gasly. American Logan Sargeant will start in sixth place.

Here is the photo gallery from qualifying.

Lando Norris is on the track during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Fans of Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez cheer during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing races past The Sphere during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari races past The Sphere during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari races during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing participates during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes participates during at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

George Russell of Mercedes participates during at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Oscar Piastri of McLaren participates during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes participates during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri participates during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Alex Albon of Williams races past The Sphere during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Oscar Piastri of McLaren participates during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Daniel Ricciardo of AlphaTauri drives past The Sphere during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing races past The Sphere during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari races during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin races past The Sphere during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Nico Hülkenberg of Haas participates during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

George Russell of Mercedes participates during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing participates during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari races during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing participates during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Valtteri Bottasat of Alfa Romeo participates during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin participates during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing races past The Sphere during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Charles Leclerc participates during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Charles Leclerc participates during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Charles Leclerc participates during qualifying at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)