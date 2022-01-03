The Georgia Bulldogs advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship game after beating the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 in the Orange Bowl. Even though Hard Rock Stadium was mostly filled with Wolverine fans, it was the Georgia Bulldogs that dominated on the field. Offensive MVP was Stetson Bennett and the defensive MVP was cornerback Derion Kendrick.

Georgia’s win sets up a rematch against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship game in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10th.