All year long, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart preached to everyone willing to listen that his football team isn’t focused on last year’s accomplishments in Indianapolis. After winning their first thirteen games, the Georgia Bulldogs are poised to play their third game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season in the College Football Playoff.

“We came here with a plan to have a connected assault. We talked about it all week. We wanted our team to stay connected, and they did that,” Smart said. “Our team kind of played this game like they played the whole season: unbelievably well in spurts and unbelievably poor in spurts, and answered the bell when they had to.

I’m proud of ’em. They’ve handled that all year. I want to give a lot of credit to Brian Kelly and the LSU team that never went away, never quit fighting. Had an injured quarterback. They did a really good job of fighting and pushing through.”

And with that, here are the images from the 2022 SEC Championship game!