Offensive linemen Sedrick Van Pran and Warren Ericson carry the SEC Championship trophy after beating the LSU Tigers 50-30 in the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

All year long, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart preached to everyone willing to listen that his football team isn’t focused on last year’s accomplishments in Indianapolis. After winning their first thirteen games, the Georgia Bulldogs are poised to play their third game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season in the College Football Playoff.

“We came here with a plan to have a connected assault. We talked about it all week. We wanted our team to stay connected, and they did that,” Smart said. “Our team kind of played this game like they played the whole season: unbelievably well in spurts and unbelievably poor in spurts, and answered the bell when they had to.

I’m proud of ’em. They’ve handled that all year. I want to give a lot of credit to Brian Kelly and the LSU team that never went away, never quit fighting. Had an injured quarterback. They did a really good job of fighting and pushing through.”

And with that, here are the images from the 2022 SEC Championship game!

The Georgia Bulldogs lift the SEC Championship Trophy after beat the LSU Tigers 50-30 on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs out of the pocket during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Archie Manning is inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the start of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning speak on the set of SEC Nation inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the start of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Regina Jackson, the mother of LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels, poses for a photograph during the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels walks off the field after re-injuring his ankle in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Peyton Manning speaks while inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the start of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
A Georgia fan and his son look on during the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh holds a camera after the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
The Spiked Squad makes noise during the second half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks to CBS Sports sideline reporter Jenny Dell after the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Eli Manning, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Archie Manning and Peyton Manning pose for photographs inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the start of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
LSU Tigers fans cheer during the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. makes the catch in front of Georgia defensive backs Kelee Ringo and Javon Bullard during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass during the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte fails to catch a pass during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs out of the pocket during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs out of the pocket during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
LSU superfan DeAngelo Sanchez waves his championship belt during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels jogs off after calling time out during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh scores a touchdown during the second half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers celebrates with his teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh runs the ball during the second half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia defensive end Mikel Williams tackles LSU running back John Emery Jr. during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Geoegia wide receiver Ladd McConkey breaks a tackle during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Members from the SEC office set the table with the Most Oustanding Player and Championship trophies after the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Geoegia wide receiver Ladd McConkey runs toward the endzone during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Geoegia wide receiver Dillon Bell catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia running back Kendall Milton runs the ball during the second half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
LSU wide receivers Malik Nabers and Kayshon Boutte celebrate after Nabers catches a touchdown during the second half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart heads back to the sideline after a timeout during the second half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
LSU superfan DeAngelo Sanchez holds up his championship belt during the first half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia running back Kendall Milton runs the ball during the second half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh scores a touchdown during the second half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh runs the ball during the second half of the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh speaks to Olivia Dekker after the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is presented with the Most Outstanding Player trophy after the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is presented with the Most Outstanding Player trophy after the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks to CBS Sports sideline reporter Jenny Dell after the 2022 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

