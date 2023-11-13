Lee Haney, 8-time Mr. Olympia at the 2023 9th Annual Lee Haney Games, held at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, GA (Photo Credit: Martel Sharpe)
The 2023 9th Annual Lee Haney Games commenced on Saturday, November 11 at the Georgia International Convention Center. Founded by 8-time Mr. Olympic winner Lee Haney, the event attracts fitness enthusiasts from all over to not only compete but also support these athletes. Competitors ranged from 20-year-olds to men and women in the 70’s.
2023 9th Annual Lee Haney Games, held at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, GA (Photo Credit: Martel Sharpe)
Martel Sharpe
