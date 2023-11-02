Clark Atlanta will travel to Macon to face Mercer University in an exhibition game Monday, Nov. 6. Photo by Menra Mapfumo/The Atlanta Voice

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets hosted Clark Atlanta University in an exhibition game Wednesday night. Georgia Tech won the game 95-71.

The Yellow Jackets separated themselves from the Panthers due to success from the 3-point line and the free throw line.

CAU opened the first half scoring 4 points, but a three from Yellow Jackets sophomore guard Amaree Abram started a 9-0 run for Georgia Tech. The Panthers would not score again until sophomore forward Dez’Mond Perkins knocked down a mid-range jumper.

The Panthers started to battle back, but three Yellow Jackets led the charge to secure a 15-point lead by the end of the half. Sophomore forward Tafara Gapare (9 points) scored the majority of his points came from his 100 percent free throw percentage during the first half. Yellow Jackets junior guard Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (19 points), and Abram (18 points) combined for 15 points first half points off 3-pointers alone.

In the second half, Clark found themselves at the free throw line, drawing fouls from Georgia Tech’s aggressive style of play. Three Yellow Jackets fouled out of Wednesday’s game. Tech collected 15 personal fouls in the second half. The Panthers shot 25 free throws and counted 16.

The case for Clark getting to the free throw line was not enough as Tech’s 5th year senior guard Kyle Sturdivant cashed in a 3-pointer to give Georgia Tech a 24-point lead late into the half. This was the largest lead of the game.

Despite the loss, Clark showed promising signs of what is to come this season. The Panthers showed that shooting beyond the arch will be a point of emphasis this season.

The Panthers will play their final exhibition game against Mercer University in Macon on November 6 before the regular season begins.