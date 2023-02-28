Outdoor Voices is bringing sustainable activewear to Krog Street this spring.

The Austin, Texas-based active lifestyle brand opened its first Atlanta location on Feb. 17, as it continues to expand its brick-and-mortar presence across the Southeast.

Located at 124 Krog Street in Suite A110, the store is open from 10am-7pm on Mondays through Saturdays, and from 11am-6 pm on Sundays.

The store is located just steps away from the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, which cuts through Krog District and runs north toward Old Fourth Ward in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood.

Aubrey Vassberg, who leads marketing and community events at Outdoor Voices, said the BeltLine heavily influenced the company’s choice in location when choosing to open a new storefront in the city.

“This is only our 15th location, so we don’t have 100 stores across the nation,” Vassburg said. “But when we do open a store, we’re very intentional with why we are doing it there and where we are putting it.”

Vassberg said Atlanta was one of Outdoor Voices’ largest ecommerce markets, prompting company leadership to cater to its Georgia-based clientele. Inside, the store is decorated to pay homage to the 1996 Olympics, with a makeshift track encircling the shop’s floor. The Atlanta location embodies a clean and minimalist aesthetic, featuring a variety of desert plants on display along with floor-to-ceiling windows, which allow natural light to pour into the space.

The company embraces a mission centered around physical fitness and wellness, intended to motivate customers to get active as they run errands and pursue their day-to-day activities. Each location hosts a variety of free community events that are open for the public to get involved, making the Atlanta store’s location on the BeltLine all the more ideal.

Outdoor Voices also values sustainability, crafting its wide selection of tops, leggings, sports bras, shorts and jackets from long-lasting, reusable materials that reduce the company’s carbon footprint. Vassberg said the store hopes to partner with its next-door neighbor, Patagonia, to find innovative ways to spread messaging about sustainable practices and encourage customers to make lifestyle choices that better benefit the environment.

“As a company, there’s a lot that we can learn from them,” Vassberg said. “They’re really the pinnacle leaders of sustainability. A lot of the things we believe in as a mission, they’ve done it; they’re more experienced than us. We definitely love the opportunity to learn from them and their team, so [we’re] really excited.”

The brand is one of several to break into Atlanta’s athleticwear and athleisure markets. Despite the competition, Vassberg said that Outdoor Voices has garnered its own following from social media and other markets, which gives insight to the store’s popularity among residents.

“We’ve seen emails or people reaching out, like, ‘I waited for this. I’ve shopped online, but I’ve never gotten to go to a store’,” Vassberg said. “So, the fact that we actually have a local location [now in Atlanta] is really exciting.”

Outdoor Voices has expanded to major cities all over the United States, including Washington, D.C., New York, Boston and Chicago. The Atlanta location is one of four stores that the brand is opening early this year, with the others to appear in Miami, San Diego and Scottsdale, Arizona in the coming months.