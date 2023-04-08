17-year-old Overtime Elite (OTE) standout big man and former Pace Academy star Bryson Tiller (no, not that Bryson Tiller) has got some chores to do as soon as he gets home from work today. “It’s his dish week,” his mother Tiffany Tiller said following Tiller’s final workout Friday afternoon. “That structure is necessary,” said Mrs. Tiller.

Her son will most definitely get those dishes done, but first he had to take part in his first pro day. Well, in the case of Tiller, a member of the Class of 2025, what he participated in can best be described as a “college day.” Working out inside OTE Arena, Tiller and OTE teammates ZZ Clark, Nassir Cunningham, Tyler Bey, Ralph Martino and Jayden Wilkins split into teams for a 5v5 scrimmage in front of coaches from some of the biggest college basketball programs in the country.

Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach and former All-NBA player Damon Stoudamire (center) was in attendance at OTE’s college day Friday, April 7, 2023. Photo by Julia Beverly/The Atlanta Voice

Georgia Tech head basketball coach Damon Stoudamire (above, center) was in attendance along with assistant coaches from Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Providence College and Tennessee. At 6’9″, 225 Tiller is a prototypical small forward and his decision to play college ball has him at the top of recruiter’s lists.

Asked about how he felt participating in his first OTE college day Tiller said, “It’s my first experience in a different setting with older guys, bigger stronger players that will help me and develop me. It was pretty good.”

Having played his freshman season at Pace, Tiller has played in front of college coaches before, but this was different. This was a job interview in a way. “I kind of prepare myself everyday, so I wouldn’t say there was pressure, it was more of an opportunity for me to showcase my skills and talents,” Tiller said.

The players went through shooting and skills workouts before breaking off into half-court 3v3 games and the full-court workout. All of the players are high on their respective class recruiting lists, and Tiller has the good combination of a solid foundation at home that is keeping everything on court in its proper perspective.

Tiller’s family, his mother, father Tony and sisters Brea and Dakota help keep him grounded, which ultimately can relieve any pressure his first college day might have caused. His mother agrees. “It helps to have that balance,” she said.

Tony Tiller, who played cornerback in the National Football League and Canadian Football League, said his son understands that Friday’s workout was just the beginning.

“I was very pleased at the end of the day, I saw some things we have been working on,” said Tony Tiller. “He knows he has that time.”

Tiller has gotten offers from Georgia Tech, Auburn, Indiana and Tulane, and that was before he played a season for Overtime Elite. The attention from college basketball programs has had to grow during his time playing for OTE in the heart of Midtown. “Coming here and becoming more physical, stronger and being more of a leader will help me get to the next level,” Tiller said. He calls his ability to hit the midrange shot and his low-post skills are his attributes.

His father believes this is all part of Bryson’s journey. “It’s all about doing the thing you love most,” Tony Tiller said. “My son has his head on straight.

Tiller (26) can be described as a mobile big man. He already secured scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Auburn and Indiana before he signed with Overtime Elite last year. Photo by Julia Beverly/The Atlanta Voice

“Just to have an opportunity to play on the next level is a blessing,” Tony Tiller adde.