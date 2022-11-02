Atlanta-based six-team basketball league Overtime Elite (OTE) and retail giant Amazon’s streaming platform Prime Video agreed to a multiyear, multi-game streaming rights deal Wednesday, November 2.

The agreement is the first global media partnership for the two-year-old league and gives Prime Video exclusive global streaming rights to 20 live games per season for the next three seasons.

OTE Arena is located in Midtown near Atlantic Station and Microsoft’s Atlanta office. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

About the deal Overtime Elite co-founder and CEO Dan Porter said in a statement, “This collaboration with Prime Video is an exciting move for Overtime Elite. Porter added that the deal “[affords] us the opportunity to reach even more sports fans.”

Prime Video is available via many devices and offers sports fans yet another way to watch live basketball.

Opening weekend for the 2022-23 season was Oct. 20 and 21. There were two sellouts reported for both days. Prime Video will broadcast from OTE Arena (above) on Friday and Saturdays. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Opening weekend of the 2022-23 OTE season saw two sellouts on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21, according to OTE. The 20 games on Prime Video will air live on Fridays and Saturdays, both big nights for a league that caters to a younger demographic. All games will air live from OTE Arena which is located near Atlantic Station and the recently opened Microsoft office.

The broadcast schedule will begin Friday November 4 and run through the OTE postseason and Finals which end on March 4, 2023.

There are plans for Prime Video to begin filming a season-long series that is scheduled to debut in 2023, according to a release from Overtime Elite.