Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center is celebrating this holiday season with their Annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree for a winter of nostalgia and warmth. The hotel will be joined by the joyous sounds of the Osbourne High School Choir and offering pictures with Santa. Immediately following the choir, the Tree Lighting will take place and guests can venture to the hotel’s life-sized gingerbread house to be served delicious home-made Christmas cookies and limited-edition artisan hot chocolate.

5:00 PM –

Osborne High School Choir Performance & Pictures with Santa

Life-sized gingerbread house – Instagram.com/omniatlantacnn

F&B offerings/Hot Chocolate served from the life-sized gingerbread house

Christmas cookies – house made

Limited Edition Hot Chocolate with Gourmet Marshmallow sand a kicked-up option mixed with Kahlua or Hennessy

Apple Cider

6:00 PM – Tree Lighting

8:00 PM – Celebration Ends