LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Nov. 4, 2022) – Olympic track and field champion and reality TV star Sanya Richards-Ross finished her very first 5K during Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. She was among thousands of runners who completed the first event of the weekend that includes the 10K, half marathon and Two-Course Challenge (10K and half marathon) at Walt Disney World Resort.

In addition to the race, Richards-Ross stopped by ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for a meet-and-greet with fellow runners at the runDisney Health and Fitness Expo on Thursday. She also shared an inspirational message to the runners ahead of the 5K on Friday.

Sanya Richards-Ross. Photo submitted

Richards-Ross, who won four gold medals in the 400-meter and 4×400- meter relay at three Olympic Games from 2004 – 2012, remains one of track and field’s most decorated female athletes. Since her retirement in 2016, she has gone on to become a track and field TV analyst and reality television personality. She is currently starring in the hit reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Wine & Dine is the first of four race weekends during the 2022-23 run Disney season. Next is the 30th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (Jan. 4-8), the 15th anniversary of the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend (Feb. 23-26), and the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend (April 13-16). These races, which include runners of all fitness levels, provide the opportunity to run through Disney theme parks, experience world-class entertainment and earn unique Disney medals.