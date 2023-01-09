Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown announced in a press release plans to begin leasing units within one of its latest construction projects in Old Fourth Ward. The leasing is scheduled to begin during first quarter 2023.

The new multi-family apartment community, dubbed Signal House, is steps away from Ponce City Market and will be designed to accommodate adults aged 55 and older. That demographic is often referred to in real estate circles as senior living and/or independent living.

“Continuing Ponce City Market’s legacy of innovation and neighborhood connectivity, Signal House will offer the 55+ community a unique social and urban living experience,” Jamestown president Michael Phillips said in the release. “With direct connectivity to the BeltLine and access to ventures for gathering, plus health and wellness experiences, residents will find themselves in a lively, intown community.”

Signal House will feature 162 apartment units spread across 21 floors, offering floor plans ranging from one to three bedrooms.

The community will also provide an onslaught of common areas and amenities for residents to enjoy, including a rooftop terrace, clubhouse, fitness center and a commercial chef’s kitchen with a connected dining room. Residents will also gain access to housekeeping, dry cleaning and food delivery services – all of which can be requested through a downloadable mobile app.

Signal House is also introducing 3,300 additional square feet of retail space to the Old Fourth Ward community, which will face the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail.

The construction of Signal House is part of Ponce City Market’s next phase of expansion, along with 619 Ponce, a four-story office building that will be located within walking distance of the complex’s other facilities. The firm is also building a separate 405-unit residential complex in the area that will offer short- and long-term accommodation opportunities to tenants.

Jamestown projects to open Signal House for move-in beginning this fall. The Old Fourth Ward neighborhood remains at the top of the list for renters looking to move into the city.