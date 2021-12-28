Nsé Ufot breaks it down with The Atlanta Voice

Nsé Ufot is an activist, community organizer, and the Chief Executive Officer of the New Georgia Project, a voter support and legal action nonprofit organization founded by Stacey Abrams in 2013. In this interview, Ufot breaks down the 21st Century methods to voter suppression, the rising power of Black and minority Georgia voters, reproductive rights, maternal mortality, Roe v Wade and what it all means for the Peach State’s statewide elections in 2022.

