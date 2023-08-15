The scene outside of the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse on the morning after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought forward indictments against 19 people, including former United States President Donald J. Trump could only be described as night and day. The police activity was minimum in comparison to Monday afternoon when Stop Copy City activist and dozens of members of the local and national media filled the streets surrounding the county courthouse. On that day there was an air of expectation, intrigued and suspense regarding whether Willis and the grand jury would move to file RICO charges against the former president and others for election interference and other charges.

Trump and 18 others will have till Friday, Aug. 25 to turn themselves in to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department. With plans for all 19 to be tried together, according to Willis, the question is when will they arrive. Some live in Atlanta while others like former New York City Mayor and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, live elsewhere.

Now we wait.

On Tuesday the only similarity between the two days was the sight of satellite trucks, microphone stands, television cameras set up underneath tents to block reporters, anchors and their various guests from the extreme heat.

One things for certain there will be people waiting for them whenever they arrive.