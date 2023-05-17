Nobu Hotel Atlanta , which opened in November 2022, is one of the city’s newest staycation destinations. The hotel has the unique advantage of not only being in the heart of tony Buckhead, but next door to GA-400 surrounded by a pair of major shopping destinations.

A regular room inside Nobu Hotel Atlanta has plenty of space and a large bathroom (not pictured). Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The 152-room hotel was designed by New York City-based architecture and design firm The Rockwell Group and blends in well with neighboring Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the other skyscrapers at the intersection of Lenox and Peachtree roads.

Simon Property Group might be the most excited about the prospect of the hospitality arm of what looks to be a fully-functioning multipurpose tourist destination. Nobu Hotel Atlanta has spacious rooms (below) and easy access to shopping at Phipps Plaza, which is accessible via an elevator and parking garage. The access is a special feature of the hotel, according to sources attached to the project. The new LEGOLAND Discovery Center is also a short walk from the hotel.

A view from the eighth floor of Nobu Hotel Atlanta. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

“You can spend a weekend here [at Nobu Hotel Atlanta] and not even leave,” said Simon Property Group Senior Vice President, Development & Asset Intensification Patrick Peterman.

The hotel has the typical features, such as a rooftop swimming pool, but also features a one-bedroom villa on the ninth floor. The hotel’s only suite includes a view of Kennesaw Mountain and Stone Mountain in the distance, and the entirety of Buckhead below. There is also an option of privatizing the rooftop pool which is adjacent to the suite.

Nobu restaurant, located on the ground level of the hotel, makes the combination hotel-restaurant an easy sell for both visitors and residents alike.