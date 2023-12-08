There will not be a Peach Drop in Downtown Atlanta to ring in 2024 according to the Mayor’s office. Additionally, the City did not promise if the Peach Drop would return to ring in 2025, but said it would “revaluate next year.”

The Peach Drop is Atlanta’s answer to the ball drop in Times Square in New York since 1989. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, it was been off-and-on since 2018.

The City of Atlanta emphasized their 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop celebrations throughout 2023.

Jagged Edge performs during the Peach Drop concert on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Underground Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

“This year, the City dedicated our resources to celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and other local activities directly serving the community. While a worthy tradition in the past, the Peach Drop has not been an annual event since 2017. Each year is different, and we can always reevaluate next year,” a spokesperson for the mayor said.

Underground Atlanta promises to have a fireworks show and other events in place of the Peach Drop.

“While we wish the City of Atlanta could be a part of the celebration, we’re still inviting all of Atlanta to join us at Underground this New Year’s Eve to ring in 2024!” said Underground owner Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures.