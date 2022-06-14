Atlanta-based organizations Operation HOPE and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) are two of the 21 organizations that will benefit from a $6.5 million donation made by the NFL, in support of its Inspire Change social initiative.

The renewal of grants with these 21 organizations has resulted in total NFL contributions of over $244 million since 2017. These efforts are a part of the NFL’s 10-year, $250 million commitment to social justice efforts.

The 21 renewed grants were recently approved by the Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group, which is comprised of a 10-member panel of players, Legends and team owners. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations creating measurable change across the four pillars of Inspire Change, which include education, economic advancement, police-community relations and criminal justice reform.

“The NFL is proud to renew its commitment to these 21 organizations as they continue to drive positive change in communities nationwide,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President, Social Responsibility. “The greater societal needs that these organizations serve represent the core tenets behind Inspire Change, and their meaningful work and measurable impact continue to inspire the NFL in its ongoing quest for social justice.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) will use the grant to expand its Think, Learn, Create Change (TLC) content and social justice programming, delivering relevant, new material to more kids and teens nationwide on issues like voting and racial equality. Additionally, the grant will enhance offerings at the organization’s annual, teen-led National Keystone Conference, providing all attendees with leadership workshops and community service experiences.

Operation HOPE, run by John Hope Bryant, will use its grant to empower Black entrepreneurship by providing the critical tools, resources and education needed to start — and scale— their ventures. The funds will also be crucial in allowing Bryant to continue to push his 1 Million Businesses (1MBB) initiative, a program which offers access to Operation HOPE’s award-winning model of community uplift and financial literacy.

“The NFL has taken a bold step by declaring they are committed to advancing Black businesses and Operation HOPE partners for the long-haul,” said Bryant. “[The NFL] truly inspires change for all Americans to create a more just world. Together we will continue to start, grow, and scale our 1 Million Black Businesses (1MBB) initiative.”

The NFL is proud of its relationships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Operation HOPE, and views them as a powerful means of addressing social justice concerns.

“The work that Operation Hope and Boys & Girls Club of America are doing both near and in the Atlanta community, as well as throughout the U.S. is a vital part of our Inspire Change initiative across so many facets of social justice,” Isaacson said. “We are inspired by and proud to partner with two organizations who are providing the next generation of thought leaders and entrepreneurs with the tools and resources to level the playing field.”