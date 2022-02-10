In a black hoodie emblazoned with the words “I Believe in Black Boys,” black jeans and designer sneakers, Gary Davis, Sr. hosted 200 of Atlanta’s at-risk pre-teen and teenage males City Hall on Saturday, February 5th. Titled “Save our Sons,” Davis had a heart-to-heart two hour conversation regarding controlling temptation, resisting the urge to commit crime and make better choices.

Gary Davis, Sr., founder of Next Level Boys Academy speaks at Atlanta City Hall on Saturday, February 5, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

According to their website, the Next Level Boys Academy produces programs that reach young men that sorely need guidance. They also believe a plan with Life and Social Skills are important! Lastly, they say they’re not solely about helping young men change the way they think, but also helping their families understand why they think the way they think.

See more Good morning Atlanta! We are inside City Hall with @andreforatlanta with @GaryDavisNLBA and the Next Level Boys Academy. These boys had felonies but they are turning their lives around!



The program mentors 1000 young Black men!#GaPol #ATLPol #TheAtlantaVoice pic.twitter.com/SCcTUiDebH — The Atlanta Voice (@theatlantavoice) February 5, 2022

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke to the assembled crowd as he highlighted his teenage years in Adamsville. He also asked questions in an attempt to seek understanding as to what’s going on in the lives of the young men.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens converses during a Next Level Boys Academy Event at Atlanta City Hall on Saturday, February 5, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

According to an Instagram post, the Next Level Boys Academy is actively seeking the support from organizations, individuals or agencies who works with young men of color.

Additionally, they are looking for businesses or companies who are open to hire young men ages 14 to 25 (including some with felonies). Plus gentlemen interested in mentoring, families that need support for their sons and lastly, young men with the desire to take their lives to the next level.

Interested persons can visit http://nextlevelboysacademy.com/.