Atlanta Police Department Majors Gary Harper and Eddie Smith address the media about the department’s safety plans for New Year’s Eve at APD headquarters downtown Thursday, December 29, 2022. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and with that comes a time for the world to celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. And what better way for Atlanta to celebrate a new year than with a couple thousand people in the heart of Downtown.

The Peach Drop is back at its original home, Five Points, and the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Police Department (APD) have a plan in place to keep all the participants safe.

Thursday morning at APD headquarters APD Majors Gary Harper and Eddie Smith spoke to the media about what the department has planned for what should be a busy holiday weekend. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will bring thousands to the city for the game between the University of Georgia and Ohio State University in addition to the gatherers down at Five Points for the Peach Drop.

“There will be several street probes in the area,” Harper about the preparations. We have already started doing our sweeps in and around the footprint

“Our plans are formulated to eliminate those types of incidents that take place,” Smith said of the recent rash of shootings throughout the city. “We should have a lot of officers that are visible.”

APD did not give specifics on how many officers, uniformed or plain clothes, will be on the streets this weekend but Smith assured there will be plenty.

Atlanta Police Department expects an influx of tourist visits this weekend because of the Peach Drop and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Safety First

The department recommends visitors use MARTA or ride share apps to get around. MARTA recently made adjustments to the rail service to better accommodate for more riders to and from the airport and downtown this weekend. If they decide to park their cars to do so at parking lots and in parking spots that are legitimate, meaning with electronic meters, for example, Smith said. He also recommended using well-lit parking spots at night whenever possible.

Curfew remains in effect

The citywide curfew for teens will remain in effect during the holiday weekend. The current curfew for minors (under 18 years of age) is 11:00 p.m. on weekdays and 12 a.m. on weekends.

Special Invited Guests

So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri is performing alongside some special guests and former So So Def artists, Da Brat, Jagged Edge and YoungBloodz.