The Morehouse College School of Medicine has just released a new public service announcement urging people, particularly people of color, to get the COVID-19 vaccine “for you, for me, for all of us.”

The PSA, voiced by WSB-TV News anchor and personality Monica Kauffman Pearson, was developed as part of a $1 million grant to create programs focused on COVID-19 awareness and education research.

The grant comes from the National Institutes of Health Community Engagement Alliance (CEAL) Against COVID-19 Disparities, which is “designed to address mistrust, anxiety, and misinformation regarding both the pandemic and related vaccines.”

Dr. Valerie Montgomery-Rice, the dean of the school of medicine, has been an ardent spokesperson for ensuring the people of color overcome their fears of taking the vaccine.

The Morehouse School of Medicine—a private and independent historically Black medical school– and its partners are devoted to helping dispel fears about the vaccine particularly among older Black people who are among the most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

In the United States, COVID-19 continues to exact a disproportionate impact on Black communities and other people of color—both in rates of infections and death— as positive cases escalate.