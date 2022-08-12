New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is helping thousands of area students start the school year on the right foot during an annual back-to-school event on Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.

Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant and the New Birth congregation have expanded this year’s outreach to include the distribution of 5,000 brand-new shoes for school-aged students. Registration is now closed and is required for all participants.

“We have been completely overwhelmed by the generosity of our congregation and the community as we work collaboratively to impact the lives of students and families this school year,” Bryant said.

“Families have so much on their plates as they prepare their young ones to head back to school. Skyrocketing gas prices, food costs and living expenses have increased the financial burden faced by countless families. The added expense of buying new shoes as students prepare to return to school in-person has become an increased stress for many parents.”

Throughout the months of June and July, members of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church have collected thousands of brand-new shoes in various sizes to support the annual community outreach effort that is open to students throughout metro Atlanta.

The initiative was first launched in 2019. During the pandemic, New Birth shifted efforts to provide digital devices to support students and bridge the digital divide. Since the reopening of schools across metro Atlanta, the Stonecrest ministry relaunched its shoe donation effort to benefit thousands of area students and families.